Maui Surf Forecast for August 31, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will continue through the week as the trades remain strong. Additionally, expect some groundswell mixed in with 9-10 second periods for the upcoming weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend as a small west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com