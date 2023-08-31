Listen to this Article 1 minute

Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:21 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:30 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:07 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:04 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will continue through the week as the trades remain strong. Additionally, expect some groundswell mixed in with 9-10 second periods for the upcoming weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend as a small west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.