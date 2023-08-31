Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 31, 2023

August 31, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:21 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:30 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:07 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:04 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will continue through the week as the trades remain strong. Additionally, expect some groundswell mixed in with 9-10 second periods for the upcoming weekend. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through. 


Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend as a small west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
