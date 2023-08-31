The Supplemental Insurance and Banking Assistance Center event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Whalers Village Parking Lot in Kāʻanapali. (File photo)

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Insurance Division and the Division of Financial Institutions is organizing a Supplemental Insurance and Banking Assistance Center event Sept. 1-2, 2023.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Whalers Village Parking Lot, located at 2435 Kāʻanapali Parkway.

Participants at the upcoming Insurance and Banking Assistance Center include:

Allstate

First Insurance Company of Hawaiʻi

HEMIC

Island Insurance

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Progressive

State Farm

Zephyr Insurance Company

Freedom Mortgage

Hale Mahaolu

LoanCare

LoanDepot

Nationstar Mortgage

PennyMac Financial Services

Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Sept. 1 only)

“Last weekend’s event was cut short due to an evacuation, so we are conducting a second Insurance and Banking Assistance Center to meet the needs of the Maui community,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito. “The upcoming event will bring together representatives from insurance companies and financial institutions and will include several new participants to help with the insurance claims process and to address the needs of homeowners. We remain committed to supporting Maui during their time of need.”

Use of the venue was donated by Whalers Village.

For insurance resources and more information on navigating the insurance claims process when dealing with fire and disaster claims, visit https://cca.hawaii.gov/fireclaims.