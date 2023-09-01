Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall. PC: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will open the Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at the Maui Mall in Kahului, providing a cultural approach for streamlined access to aid and services to fire victims. The hub will be managed by Lahaina resident, Kukui Keahi who lost both her home and job as a result of the fires.

Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall. PC: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

Open daily to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hub will host both nonprofit service providers and representatives from various agencies, on a rotating basis, including Imua Family Services, Hawai‘i Community Lending, Hawaiian Community Assets, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation, Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i, Papa Ola Lōkahi, FEMA, SBA and the Red Cross.

There will also be direct support available, such as Foodland vouchers, HEPA air purification systems, and direct payment support. CNHA will also be announcing shortly that the hub will be offering free workforce certification classes in HAZWOPER-40 and OSHA-30 for residents interested in clean-up and rebuild related jobs, and they will be working with local companies on job placement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The hub is located at 70 E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului near TJ Maxx and Subway.

Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall. PC: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement