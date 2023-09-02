Several fundraising events for Maui wildfire victims and survivors will take place this weekend on Maui, Oʻahu and in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The second Maui Ola benefit concert, this time featuring the reggae band The Green Sunday, will be live streamed from the Tom Moffat Waikīkī Shell.

Stand Up Honolulu on Oʻahu is holding Laughs For Lahaina fundraiser on Saturday.

The Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea on Maui is hosting performances by musicians and hula dancers on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Next weekend, there are benefit concerts that include a reggae concert with Eli-Mac and Anuhea in Tacoma, Wash., and Jake Shimabukuro & Friends’ two-day fundraiser at Hawaiʻi Theatre in Honolulu.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center, in its benefit series for Maui wildfire victims, will have a Sept. 23 concert hosted by legendary Henry Kapono.

Laughs For Lahaina fundraiser (Sept. 2, Oʻahu)

Comedians Shane Nelson of Maui along with Michael Madsen and Dustin Reynolds perform on Oʻahu during Labor Day weekend to raise funds for Lahaina wildfire victims. The event at Stand Up Honolulu at 575 Cooke St. in Honolulu takes place on Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, go to StandUpHonolulu.com or Laughs For Lahaina 7 p.m. or call 808-238-9820. It also was held on Sept. 1.

The Hawaiian immersion school Ke Kula o Piʻilani will be among the groups performing a benefit for Maui wildfire victims at the Fairmont Kea Lani on Saturday.

E Lili’u E – A Celebration of Queen Liliuokalani (Sept. 2, Wailea)

Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea is hosting a public event Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s in celebration of the last reigning monarch of Hawaii Queen Lili’uokalani on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event features musicians, artisans and vendors performing in support of Maui’s relief efforts.

Performers include Ke Kula o Piʻilani, Hālau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi, Jon Ako & Kamaehu Kawaʻa, Kaulike Pescaia and Kuhaʻo Murray & Shania Lee. For more information about the resort, go to the Fairmont Kea Lani .

The reggae band The Green will performing at the Tom Moffat Waikīkī Shell on Sunday with a free live stream from 8 to 10 p.m. It’s the second Maui Ola concert to benefit Maui wildfire victims. The first at the Bishop Museum raised $1 million. The photograph was taken at a prior concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Second Maui Ola Concert (Sept. 3, Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell)

A second Maui Ola benefit concert for Maui wildfire victims features the reggae band The Green at the Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell on Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m. with free live streaming of the performance on mele.com. A full list of Maui Ola partners is available to mauiola.org.

The first benefit concert on the grounds of the Bishop Museum featured several entertainers, including Anuhea and Kimie Miner, and raised $1 million on Aug. 20.

To donate, visit various groups, including hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.

Kokua Maui Concert (Sept. 3, Berkeley, Calif.)

Hawaiian singer Faith Ako along with Steven Espaniola and Mahealani Uchiyama are among the entertainers volunteering for a fundraiser in the San Francisco Bay Area to help Maui wildfire victims. The Kokua Maui Concert hosted by Nā HōKū Hano Hano winner Patrick Landeza takes place at the Freight & Salvage at 2020 Addison St. Berkeley, Calif. It starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds are going to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. For more information including tickets, go to thefreight.org or call 510-644-2020.

Hana Hou Festival with Jake Shimabukuro and Friends (Sept. 8-9, Honolulu)

Jake Shimabukuro is turning his two-day concert at Hawaiʻi Theatre on Oʻahu on Sept. 8 and 9 into a benefit fundraiser with ticket proceeds going to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. The concerts will be live streamed providing viewers an opportunity to make donations.

On Sept. 8, entertainers tentatively include: the Jetts, Jeff Peterson, Raiatea Helm, Kawika Kahiapo, the Jake Shimabukuro Band and Mick Fleetwood.

On Sept. 9, the tentative lineup is: Herb Ohta Jr, Brian Tolentino, The Voice’s Connor Johnson, Mark Yamanaka, Brother Noland, The Voice’s winner Girl Named Tom band, Keiko Matsui, Kimie Miner and Mick Fleetwood.

Shimabukuro plays in multiple genre of music and has performed with Bette Midler at the Royal Variety Performance and met Queen Elizabeth. For more information, including tickets to the event, go to Hana Hou Festival .

Maui Aid On The Way (Sept. 9 & 10, Tacoma, Wash.)

Anuhea, Eli-Mac, Maoli and Rebel Souljahz are among the musical talents contributing to Maui Aid On The Way – Wild Fire Relief in Tacoma, Wash. The reggae event takes place at an outdoor fundraiser at the Freight & Salvage on Sept. 9 and 10 at 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m.

The show on Sept. 9 includes Eli-Mac, Maoli, Spawn Breezie and Stay Grounded.

On Sept. 10, the show includes Rebel Souljahz, Anuhea, Ka’Ikena Scanlan and Two Story Zori. 21 years and older admitted only. For more information including tickets, go to reggaeontheway.com

Maui Jam Band’s Benefit for Lahaina (Sept. 8, Wailuku)

Maui Jam Band’s Benefit for Lahaina takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The Band performs traditional Hawaiian music with Mika Villaren on guitar, Al Nip on steel guitar, Lance Tokushima on ukulele, Wayne Purdy on bass and hula with Kathy and Hauanu. For more information, go to Maui Coffee Attic.

Maui fundraiser at Island Fresh Cafe’ (Sept. 10, Pāʻia)

Island Fresh Cafe is hosting a concert fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainers include Anthony Pfluke, Arlie Asiu, Uncle Cory, David Morales and other special guests.

The cafe is at 381 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia. For more information, go to its website at islandfreshmaui.com or call 808-446-0298.

We Are Friends – A Maui Wildfire Benefit Concert (Sept. 23, Kahului)

Henry Kapono is hosting a Maui wildfire benefit concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday at 4 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The concert features an all-star lineup of performers including: Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, John Cruz, Kimié Miner, Makana, Anuhea, Brother Noland, Kalapana, Amy Hanaiali’i, Sistah Robi, Tavana, Eric Gilliom, Angela Morales of Na Leo, The Rough Riders, Ana Vee, Kala’e Parish and Kealoha; with many more to be announced.

The “We are Friends” concert is part of the MACC’S Wildfire Benefit Concert Series. A series of new and modified existing MACC shows focused on raising funds for the victims of the devastating fires. To purchase tickets, go to MauiArts.org