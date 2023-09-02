Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:28 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:45 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:32 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The breezy trades will maintain rough, choppy surf along the east-facing shores. A longer period NE swell (around 10 seconds), associated with former Tropical Cyclone Irwin, is also mixed in. However, peak east shore surf should remain below the 10 ft High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. East shore surf is expected to trend lower on Sunday and into early next week as the trades weaken.

South shore surf should remain small through the remainder of this weekend. A moderate south to south-southwest swell is expected to slowly fill in Monday and peak from Tuesday through Wednesday near HSA levels, then slowly decline through rest of the week.

For the north and west facing shores, surf is expected to increase today as a swell generated by a storm-force low (former Tropical Cyclone Damrey) arrives. This swell is forecast to come in from the northwest (310 degrees), then gradually transition over to north- northwest (340 degrees) by early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.