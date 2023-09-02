Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 02, 2023

September 2, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:28 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:45 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:32 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The breezy trades will maintain rough, choppy surf along the east-facing shores. A longer period NE swell (around 10 seconds), associated with former Tropical Cyclone Irwin, is also mixed in. However, peak east shore surf should remain below the 10 ft High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. East shore surf is expected to trend lower on Sunday and into early next week as the trades weaken. 


South shore surf should remain small through the remainder of this weekend. A moderate south to south-southwest swell is expected to slowly fill in Monday and peak from Tuesday through Wednesday near HSA levels, then slowly decline through rest of the week. 


For the north and west facing shores, surf is expected to increase today as a swell generated by a storm-force low (former Tropical Cyclone Damrey) arrives. This swell is forecast to come in from the northwest (310 degrees), then gradually transition over to north- northwest (340 degrees) by early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
