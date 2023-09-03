Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:32 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:57 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:43 AM HST.

Swell Summary

South shore surf will remain small today before a moderate south to south-southwest swell is expected to slowly fill in Monday, peak late Monday night into Wednesday, then slowly decline through rest of the week.

Surf along north and west facing shores will have a small bump today as a small northwest swell generated by former Tropical Cyclone Damrey continues to fill in. Nearshore PacIOOS buoys at Hanalei and Waimea have shown signs of the swell filling in this morning. The swell is expected to gradually shift out of the north- northwest late Monday as it fades out through Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores will trend lower today into the middle of the week as the trades weaken.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.