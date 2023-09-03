Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 03, 2023

September 3, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:32 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:57 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:43 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




South shore surf will remain small today before a moderate south to south-southwest swell is expected to slowly fill in Monday, peak late Monday night into Wednesday, then slowly decline through rest of the week. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will have a small bump today as a small northwest swell generated by former Tropical Cyclone Damrey continues to fill in. Nearshore PacIOOS buoys at Hanalei and Waimea have shown signs of the swell filling in this morning. The swell is expected to gradually shift out of the north- northwest late Monday as it fades out through Tuesday. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along east facing shores will trend lower today into the middle of the week as the trades weaken. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments