Maui Economic Opportunity’s Maui Fires Transitional Housing program is in need of draft leases for available rental units for no less than six months to facilitate matches with families and individuals displaced by the devastating wildfires last month.

Applications for assistance are currently closed; MEO has received many more applications than can be funded with Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and private donations.

On the other hand, there is a shortage of units. To speed up placements, MEO is requesting landlords and property managers submit draft leases. Other program details follow:

Lease agreements are between the tenant and landlord for consideration.

Landlords provide a W-9 with MEO paying the landlord directly.

Submitting a proposed lease does not guarantee placement.

Connecting displaced individuals with an available unit is based on suitability for the individual/family and limited to funding availability.

Security deposits are allowable and will be subject to a security deposit agreement.

In determining rents, landlords and property managers are encouraged to include hard costs but understand that this program is not intended to be profit-making.

Items that need to be submitted include:

Proposed lease agreement.

Photos of the unit

Draft agreements may be emailed to [email protected].

To maintain the integrity of the program, the use of donated funds and speed of placements, there will be no negotiation of the essential terms of the program.

Cover photo: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

