Maui News

State Public Charter School Commission accepting applications for Pre-K-only charter schools

September 3, 2023, 10:19 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission is accepting applications for Pre-K-only charter schools from organizations that have an established early learning program.

The Commission is committed to authorizing high quality public prekindergarten-only charter schools throughout the state that will contribute meaningfully to Hawaiʻi’s public early learning system.

This effort to open pre-kindergarten-only charter schools is part of Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke’s Ready Keiki initiative which is a multifaceted plan to expand access to preschool for Hawaiʻi’s 3- and 4-year-old keiki. 

This image shows the Pre-K classroom at Wailuku Elementary School on Maui. PC: file image courtesy Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke

“Evidence shows that high-quality preschool can lay the foundation for a child’s success in school and life,” organization leaders said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The application deadline is Sept. 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. (HST). A link to the application packet is available online.

For more information about the Pre-K only charter school applications, visit the Commission’s website or call the Early Learning Program Team at 808-586-3775.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments