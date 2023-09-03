The Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission is accepting applications for Pre-K-only charter schools from organizations that have an established early learning program.

The Commission is committed to authorizing high quality public prekindergarten-only charter schools throughout the state that will contribute meaningfully to Hawaiʻi’s public early learning system.

This effort to open pre-kindergarten-only charter schools is part of Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke’s Ready Keiki initiative which is a multifaceted plan to expand access to preschool for Hawaiʻi’s 3- and 4-year-old keiki.

This image shows the Pre-K classroom at Wailuku Elementary School on Maui. PC: file image courtesy Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke

“Evidence shows that high-quality preschool can lay the foundation for a child’s success in school and life,” organization leaders said.

The application deadline is Sept. 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. (HST). A link to the application packet is available online.

For more information about the Pre-K only charter school applications, visit the Commission’s website or call the Early Learning Program Team at 808-586-3775.