Maui Surf Forecast for September 04, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long period south to south southwest swell will fill in today and peak late tonight into Wednesday, resulting in moderate surf that will approach High Surf Advisory levels along south- facing shores.
Surf along north and west facing shores is decreasing as an existing northwest swell subsides. This swell will transition to a more north northwest direction by late Monday before fading out through Tuesday. Some south swell energy may wrap around to west facing shores Tuesday, bumping surf heights up there once again.
Surf along east-facing shores will continue trending lower as trades diminish.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com