Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 04, 2023

September 4, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 11:22 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:27 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:59 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 12:39 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, long period south to south southwest swell will fill in today and peak late tonight into Wednesday, resulting in moderate surf that will approach High Surf Advisory levels along south- facing shores. 


Surf along north and west facing shores is decreasing as an existing northwest swell subsides. This swell will transition to a more north northwest direction by late Monday before fading out through Tuesday. Some south swell energy may wrap around to west facing shores Tuesday, bumping surf heights up there once again. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along east-facing shores will continue trending lower as trades diminish. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments