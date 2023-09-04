Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 5-7 5-7 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:22 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:27 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:59 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:39 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period south to south southwest swell will fill in today and peak late tonight into Wednesday, resulting in moderate surf that will approach High Surf Advisory levels along south- facing shores.

Surf along north and west facing shores is decreasing as an existing northwest swell subsides. This swell will transition to a more north northwest direction by late Monday before fading out through Tuesday. Some south swell energy may wrap around to west facing shores Tuesday, bumping surf heights up there once again.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along east-facing shores will continue trending lower as trades diminish.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.