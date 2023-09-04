A man reportedly lost consciousness while spearfishing off Molokaʻi on Sunday afternoon, and died despite efforts at life saving measures.

The incident was reported at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Molokaʻi Patrol officers responded to Kamalo Wharf in Kaunakakai regarding the unresponsive man.

Police say the man was part of a fishing boat trip, spearfishing approximately one mile offshore, when he reportedly lost consciousness. Family and friends brought the man on board and immediately began life-saving measures. Once onshore, fire and medic personnel took over life-saving measures, however, those measures proved unsuccessful according to police.

The victim has since been identified as August Meyers, 55, of Waiʻanae.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.