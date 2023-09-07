Luna Strong campaign. PC: Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaiʻi

The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaiʻi has launched a “Luna Strong” fundraising campaign to assist the Lahainaluna student athletes and coaches who were displaced by last monthʻs fire.

The fund was created through a request from the school’s athletic program, and has already collected $325,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to kick off the campaign.

The funds raised will help with the following:

Replacement of the school’s sports equipment and supplies lost in the fire. This includes football cleats, basketball shoes, tennis racquets and baseball/softball bats used by the schools 450 student athletes.

Support the 40 Lahainaluna coaches who lost their homes in the fires, particularly those who have coached there for more than 25 years.

Cover the entire cost of state tournament travel for all Lahainaluna teams that

qualify for state tournaments this school year.

Sell “Luna Strong” t-shirts, with all proceeds going towards the Luna Strong

fundraising campaign. Sae Designs’ Saedene Ota of Wailuku designed the t-

shirt.

All funds received will be collected by DACH and disbursed in consultation with

the Lahainaluna Athletics Department and school administration.

The following are the monetary and other donations received to kick off the campaign:

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund – $100,000

Oʻahu Interscholastic Association – $75,000

Central Pacific Bank Foundation – $50,000

Bank of Hawaiʻi – 35,000

American Savings Bank – $25,000

First Hawaiian Bank – $25,000

Hawaiʻi Pacific Health – $5,000

Marcus Mariota – Football cleats to all varsity and junior varsity football players plus shoes for all football coaches; $10,000 to Luna football program

Nike/Iolani Classic – Basketball shoes and other basketball supplies/equipment for all boys and girls basketball players

Shane Victorino – Baseball/softball cleats and other supplies/equipment for all baseball and softball players

Mark Rolfing – Golf equipment/supplies for all boys and girls golfers

Young Brothers – four shipping containers to store athletic equipment/supplies in Kihei where the teams are currently practicing due to the Lahainaluna campus being closed indefinitely and to store donated school supplies and equipment on campus when school reopens.

Hawaiian Airlines, Pagoda Hotel, Enterprise Rent a Car, and Zippy’s have all committed to cover the state tournament airline, hotel, ground transportation, and meal costs for all Lahainaluna state tournament teams this school year.

ESPN Honolulu is the official radio partner of the Luna Strong campaign.

aio Media and aio Digital are the official magazine and digital partners, respectively.

“The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaiʻi is grateful to have received the generous support of numerous local companies, professional athletes, and others to launch the Luna Strong campaign. So many have already stepped up in support of those in need on Maui to provide basic goods and services, and so we’re hoping that the Luna Strong funds will allow the Luna student-athletes and coaches to resume pursuing their passions and to bring at least some sense of normalcy and optimism to them and the rest of the Lahaina community,” said DACH President, Keith Amemiya.

Donations to the Luna Strong Fund by other companies and the public are encouraged and can be made online at downtownathleticclubhawaii.org or by check made payable to: “DACH – Luna Strong Fund”, P.O. Box 3590, Honolulu, HI 96811.

The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaiʻi is a nonprofit organization devoted to supporting sports programs and initiatives in Hawaiʻi. DACH was formed in 2012 by the owners and top executives of trusted downtown Hawaiʻi businesses. DACH has held monthly luncheons, pau hana gatherings, and other events to support and raise awareness for local sports in Hawaiʻi.

DACH’s previous fundraising efforts raised $131,500 to support the Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi High School Athletic Departments with their costly air and ferry transportation expenses and raised $30,000 for the Pacific Islands Athletic Alliance, an organization that was dedicated to helping more than 1,200 college-bound athletes from Hawaiʻi and American Samoa with athletic and academic scholarships, grants and financial aid.