Kūlanihākoʻi High School classroom. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

Lahainaluna High School will begin a phased start for employees and students next week at its temporary school site at the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus in Kīhei.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, Lahainaluna teachers and staff will report to Kūlanihākoʻi High to meet, plan and prepare classrooms for the arrival of students, which is set for Sept. 14.

“We are hearing from a sizable number of our student and family populations that they do want in-person learning and to keep the Lahainaluna school community together,” Lahainaluna Principal Richard Carosso said at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

Lahainaluna High students who want to take advantage of free school bus transportation from West Maui to the temporary campus in Kīhei are encouraged to sign up in advance at bit.ly/485vRXh. Lahainaluna students will remain enrolled at Lahainaluna and do not need to enroll at Kūlanihākoʻi. Bus schedules will be provided to Lahainaluna families.

Any student who has already submitted a bus application does not need to submit a new application.

The Department will be providing security personnel at pick-up and drop-off locations and will have HIDOE staff on board the bus to support students’ well-being.

The Department’s State Distance Learning Program is currently accepting applications at bit.ly/MauiDistanceLearning; however, due to high demand, applicants are being waitlisted and will be processed in approximately two weeks. Families may register for the State Kaiapuni (Hawaiian language immersion) Distance Learning Program at bit.ly/SKDLPMaui.

Families who need assistance can call the Department’s support hotline at 808-727-6880 or text SUPPORT to 808-736-1427, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for an update message sent by Lahainaluna High School Principal Richard Carosso to families on Sept. 7.