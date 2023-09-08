Photos: Paddle Outs for Lahaina draw hundreds in unity one month after Maui wildfires
Hundreds gathered in waters off of Ukumehame on Friday to reflect and unite during a Paddle Out for Lahaina event, held one month after wildfires swept through Maui.
Organizers say the gatherings offered an opportunity to come together with the community and surf ʻohana to remember, cherish and appreciate beloved Lahaina town and all who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.
The Ukumehame event included a paddle out at noon, a boat lineup and a flower drop, followed by a vehicle convoy at 1 p.m.
Earlier in the day, a morning paddle out was held at Kalama Park in Kīhei at 8 a.m. The South Maui event continues with a day of healing and togetherness through sunset.