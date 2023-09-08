Photos: Paddle Outs for Lahaina draw hundreds in unity one month after Maui wildfires

September 8, 2023, 1:48 PM HST
* Updated September 8, 2:17 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Paddle Out for Lahaina. (9.8.23) PC: Jack Dugan

Hundreds gathered in waters off of Ukumehame on Friday to reflect and unite during a Paddle Out for Lahaina event, held one month after wildfires swept through Maui.

Paddle Out for Lahaina. (9.8.23) PC: Jack Dugan

Organizers say the gatherings offered an opportunity to come together with the community and surf ʻohana to remember, cherish and appreciate beloved Lahaina town and all who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Paddle Out for Lahaina. (9.8.23) PC: Jack Dugan

The Ukumehame event included a paddle out at noon, a boat lineup and a flower drop, followed by a vehicle convoy at 1 p.m.

Paddle Out for Lahaina. (9.8.23) PC: Jack Dugan
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Earlier in the day, a morning paddle out was held at Kalama Park in Kīhei at 8 a.m. The South Maui event continues with a day of healing and togetherness through sunset. 

Paddle Out for Lahaina. (9.8.23) PC: Jack Dugan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments