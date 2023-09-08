One of the beneficiaries of the fundraiser is Women Helping Women, which offers emergency shelter and programs for victims of domestic violence. (PC: Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui website)

The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui will host “Rotary Helping Women,” the club’s 8th annual benefit tournament on Sept. 9 at Pukalani Country Club.

The beneficiaries of the fundraiser are Women Helping Women, which offers emergency shelter and programs for victims of domestic violence, and The Maui Farm, which provides safe transitional housing and farm-based, family-centered programs.

Organizers say statistics reveal that violence against women and girls happens five to eight times more often after a disaster, so the fundraiser is especially important this year in light of the recent fires in Lahaina and Upcountry.

The grand prize for the winning foursome is a round of golf and dinner in Kāʻanapali. Golfers will also vie for a $10,000 cash prize during the hole-in-one contest, sponsored by Maui Oral Surgery.

The event includes a men’s and women’s division longest-drive contest and a closest-to-the-pin contest for a shot at cash prizes. The highest scoring team comes away with a prize at this fundraiser.

Non-golfers can also become winners through the event’s ball drop contest. The ball closest to the hole wins $1,000; second prize, $500; third prize, $250.

Participants can register for the tournament at https://upcountrymauirotary.org by clicking on the “Sign up now” link.

For information, to purchase ball drop tickets or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] or call Mary Albitz at 808-269-2445.