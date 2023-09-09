Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green has signed the Seventh Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires, which amends previous provisions to welcome the return of visitors to West Maui effective Oct. 8, fully restore the State Water Code, restore most historic preservation measures, and limit the prohibition of price increases to specific essential commodities.

It is in effect through Nov. 6, 2023, unless terminated or superseded by another proclamation.

The new 23-page emergency proclamation lifts previous guidance that strongly discouraged travel to West Maui. But the approximately 5-mile-square impact zone in Lahaina remains closed to visitors and residents.

The State Water Code (HRS Chapter 174C) had previously been suspended to the extent necessary to respond to the emergency. It now is fully restored.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Now, the suspension of statues relating to historic preservation (HRS Chapter 6E) is only to the extent necessary to allow for emergency demolition and removal of wildfire-generated debris. Any work performed shall be subject to cultural, historic and archaeological monitoring, as appropriate.

Green also orders state agencies and personnel to protect and preserve items of historic or cultural significance to the town and historic character of Lahaina.

The emergency proclamation also has limited the prohibition of price increases to specific essential commodities. Prices for these commodities cannot exceed regular prices in effect as of Aug. 9, 2023, although additional operating expenses incurred by the seller or landlord, and which can be documented, may be passed on to the consumer or tenant.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The specific essential commodities: