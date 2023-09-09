Gov. Green extends Maui wildfires emergency proclamation with changes
Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green has signed the Seventh Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires, which amends previous provisions to welcome the return of visitors to West Maui effective Oct. 8, fully restore the State Water Code, restore most historic preservation measures, and limit the prohibition of price increases to specific essential commodities.
It is in effect through Nov. 6, 2023, unless terminated or superseded by another proclamation.
The new 23-page emergency proclamation lifts previous guidance that strongly discouraged travel to West Maui. But the approximately 5-mile-square impact zone in Lahaina remains closed to visitors and residents.
The State Water Code (HRS Chapter 174C) had previously been suspended to the extent necessary to respond to the emergency. It now is fully restored.
Now, the suspension of statues relating to historic preservation (HRS Chapter 6E) is only to the extent necessary to allow for emergency demolition and removal of wildfire-generated debris. Any work performed shall be subject to cultural, historic and archaeological monitoring, as appropriate.
Green also orders state agencies and personnel to protect and preserve items of historic or cultural significance to the town and historic character of Lahaina.
The emergency proclamation also has limited the prohibition of price increases to specific essential commodities. Prices for these commodities cannot exceed regular prices in effect as of Aug. 9, 2023, although additional operating expenses incurred by the seller or landlord, and which can be documented, may be passed on to the consumer or tenant.
The specific essential commodities:
- Food
- Water
- Dairy and non-dairy milk
- Ice
- Essential childcare products including diapers, wipes and infant formula
- Over-the-counter medicines including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and first aid products
- Hygiene products such as toothpaste and feminine hygiene products
- Durable medical equipment
- Liquified petroleum gas products
- Sales and rentals of motor vehicles
- Repair of motor vehicles
- Self-service storage facility rentals
- Pet food and pet supplies
- Rentals of residential dwellings