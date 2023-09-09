On Sept. 9, the one-month anniversary of the devastating wildfires across Maui, Mayor Richard Bissen went around the island to thank volunteers and emergency responders.

He also offered a video message to affected families and businesses that was posted on the County of Maui social media pages.

“On this solemn day, our thoughts and wishes of comfort are with you all as we go through this hardship,” he said in the video. “My family and I pray that your days ahead will bring peace. We, the county, are here to support you in every way possible. Your strength and resilience have truly been inspiring.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bissen went on to say: “Today, we honor the precious lives lost. Today, we remember with gratitude the firefighters, police, paramedics and extraordinary citizens who put their own safety at risk to help their neighbors and strangers, exhibiting incredible courage and heroism in Kula, Olinda, Kīhei and Lahaina.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen (left) hugs volunteer Jon Kinimaka at the Honokōwai Relief Center on the one-month anniversary of the Aug. 8 wildfires. PC: Cammy Clark (9.8.23)

“Today, we mahalo those who continue to be community leaders and spokespersons for those who may not be ready to talk about their experiences.”

The latest updates and information regarding the wildfire recovery efforts are available at www.MauiRecovers.org.