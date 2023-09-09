The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has completed two rounds of water testing with no results exceeding applicable state or federal safe drinking water standards in areas of Kula. But the Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect pending the results of a third round of testing that is now underway.

This third round must be completed and the water verified to be safe before the Unsafe Water Advisory can be amended or lifted for Kula water customers, in accordance with a process the Department of Water Supply developed with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The latest testing included water samples taken from inside numerous fire hydrants. Results showed the presence of lead attributed to water in those fire hydrants. Water pressure within the distribution system prevents the lead from migrating back into the system or reaching customersʻ homes and businesses, according to a news release from Maui County.

In an abundance of caution, the Department of Water Supply is flushing the fire hydrants to remove the contaminant and is conducting an additional round of testing to verify that the distribution system is free of lead and the water is safe to drink.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The advisory was issued on Aug. 11, 2023, as a precautionary measure due to the unknown impacts of the wildfires in the area. The water system outside of the advisory area has not been impacted by the fires.

Some structures in the Upper Kula water system were destroyed by the fire, and some areas in the water system lost pressure. These conditions may have caused harmful contaminants, including benzene and other volatile organic chemicals to enter the water system.

Pending receipt of these final results, the Department of Water Supply will examine the Unsafe Water Advisory and provide additional guidance on what affected communities may safely return to consuming their county water.

Until the Unsafe Water Advisory is amended or canceled, affected Kula water customers are reminded to continue drinking only bottled water or using sterilized containers to fill water from county water tankers for consumption and hygiene needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A map that shows the UWA with links to all laboratory results by location is posted at https://www.mauicounty.gov

The advisory was issued on Aug. 11, 2023, as a precautionary measure due to the unknown impacts of the wildfires in the area. Those in the impacted area should follow the instructions outlined below. The water system outside of the advisory area has not been impacted by the fires.

Due to the Upper Kula wildfire, some structures in the Upper Kula water system were destroyed by the fire, and some areas in the water system lost pressure. These conditions may have caused harmful contaminants, including benzene and other volatile organic chemicals to enter the water system.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has completed two rounds of water testing with no results in those rounds exceeding applicable state or federal safe drinking water standards in areas of Kula. However, the Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect pending the results of additional testing now underway.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This third round of testing must be completed and the water verified to be safe before the Unsafe Water Advisory may be amended for Kula water customers, in accordance with a process the Department of Water Supply developed with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The latest testing included water samples taken from inside numerous fire hydrants. Results showed the presence of lead attributed to water in those fire hydrants. Water pressure within the distribution system prevents the lead from migrating back into the system or reaching customersʻ homes and businesses. In an abundance of caution, the Department of Water Supply is flushing the fire hydrants to remove the contaminant and is conducting an additional round of testing to verify that the distribution system is free of lead and the water is safe to drink.

Pending receipt of these final results, the Department of Water Supply will examine the Unsafe Water Advisory and provide additional guidance on what affected communities may safely return to consuming their county water. Until the Unsafe Water Advisory is amended or canceled, affected Kula water customers are reminded to continue drinking and cooking only bottled water or using sterilized containers to fill water from county water tankers for consumption and hygiene needs.

A map that shows the UWA with links to all laboratory results by location is posted at https://www.mauicounty.gov

In addition, residents are advised to:

Limit use of hot water

Limit shower time/bathing (use lukewarm water and ventilate area)

Use a dishwasher to wash dishes and use air dry setting

Wash clothing in cold water

Avoid using clothes dryers (dry laundry outdoors)

Do not take baths

Do not use hot tubs or swimming pools

Do not use ice from automatic ice makers

Use proper ventilation when using water indoors

Potable water is available Upcountry at Crater Road, Copp Road, Kula School near the cafeteria, Kula Community Center, Kula Lodge, Rice Park, Ching Store and Ulupalakua Ranch Store.