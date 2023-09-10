Maui News

$2M released to fund improvements at Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi

September 10, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Governor Josh Green has released capital improvement project funds to support necessary enhancements to Līhuʻe Airport in the amount of $2 million for financing an optimization plan.

Improvements will contribute to the expansion and consolidation of ticketing areas, hold rooms, passenger security screening checkpoints, baggage claims, public parking, and other undersized and congested facilities.

“Airports serve many important roles for our economy, from emergency response to supply chain management to tourism, and investing in the public airports helps build our local economy,” said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8, Kauaʻi, Niʻihau). “Improving, enhancing, and modernizing Līhuʻe Airport is necessary to improve the resident and visitor experience and to increase the safety of inbound and outbound flights.”   

