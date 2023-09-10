Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 10, 2023

September 10, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:07 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:57 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:26 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:14 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will get a boost over the next few days as a small, long-period south swell fills in. The swell and surf are forecast to peak Monday slightly above the summer average, then gradually decline through the middle of next week. 


Strengthening trade winds, along with a small to moderate, long- period east swell from Tropical Storm Jova in the East Pacific, will boost east shore surf heights through the middle of next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores is not expected at this time, but will continue to monitor the nearshore buoys as this swell unfolds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
