Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:57 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:26 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:14 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will get a boost over the next few days as a small, long-period south swell fills in. The swell and surf are forecast to peak Monday slightly above the summer average, then gradually decline through the middle of next week.

Strengthening trade winds, along with a small to moderate, long- period east swell from Tropical Storm Jova in the East Pacific, will boost east shore surf heights through the middle of next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores is not expected at this time, but will continue to monitor the nearshore buoys as this swell unfolds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.