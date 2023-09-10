Maui Surf Forecast for September 10, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will get a boost over the next few days as a small, long-period south swell fills in. The swell and surf are forecast to peak Monday slightly above the summer average, then gradually decline through the middle of next week.
Strengthening trade winds, along with a small to moderate, long- period east swell from Tropical Storm Jova in the East Pacific, will boost east shore surf heights through the middle of next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores is not expected at this time, but will continue to monitor the nearshore buoys as this swell unfolds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com