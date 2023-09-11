HVCB appoints Scott Pauli as Executive Director of Island of Hawaiʻi Visitors Bureau

Scott Pauli. Photo Credit: Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the appointment of Scott Pauli as Executive Director for the Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau, an island chapter of HVCB. He will begin work on Monday, Sept. 18.

In his role, Pauli will oversee IHVB’s destination marketing in the United States – and support international marketing partners in Canada, Japan, South Korea, China and Oceania – as contracted by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, and through collaborative efforts with island partners, government entities, and various sectors within the hospitality, group market and related industries.

Pauli will also be instrumental in guiding the implementation of the Hawaiʻi Island Destination Management Action Plan and the 2023 Community Enrichment program on the island of Hawai‘i, according to the announcement. These initiatives are designed to promote a regenerative tourism model that aims to enrich and sustain the local community and the environment.

“Scott will play a pivotal role as IHVB’s Executive Director, as he aligns with community values and brings a wealth of extensive industry knowledge to listen to the concerns of residents and also educate visitors on how to engage on Hawai‘i Island on a deeper and more respectful level,” said John Monahan, HVCB’s President and CEO in an agency news release. “We are happy to welcome Scott to our ‘ohana, furthering our commitment to supporting the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s mission in regenerative tourism to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of tourism for current and future generations.”

Pauli is a Hawaiʻi hospitality management veteran with nearly 30 years of industry experience in the Hawaiian Islands. Prior to joining the IHVB team, he was the General Manager for Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo – a Doubletree by Hilton where he brought great success in instilling Hawaiian cultural programs and championing community engagement in Hilo.

Over his career, he held various leadership positions at luxury resorts on O‘ahu, Maui and the island of Hawai‘i. Pauli studied International Commerce at San Diego State University in California.