Reyn Spooner Lahaina Sailor Collection gives back, raises $100K for Maui Strong Fund

Lahaina Sailor collection. PC: Reyn Spooner.

With the support of its customers, Reyn Spooner has raised more than $100,000 for the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund from sales of its popular Lahaina Sailor collection.

“We were overwhelmed by the response from long-time and new customers alike,” said Rob Tolleson, president of Reyn Spooner. “With every purchase from the Lahaina Sailor collection, our customers weren’t merely buying apparel; they were investing in the resilience and strength of Maui. The outpouring of support and the response to our initiative has been nothing short of remarkable. These funds will aid in rebuilding, recovery, and providing much-needed support to the affected families and communities.”

The donation represents 100% of the net proceeds from both Reyn Spooner in-store and online sales of all Lahaina Sailor products from Aug. 11-31, 2023, including men’s and women’s apparel, kids’ clothing, and accessories.

The Lahaina Sailor print is one of Reyn Spooner’s oldest and was inspired by the bandanas worn by sailors visiting Lahaina Harbor in the era of whaling. The iconic design has become an unofficial signature of the brand since its debut in 1968. Additionally, Reyn Spooner will facilitate the donation of non-perishable goods and clothing collected at its retail locations.

“We are humbled to be entrusted with the contributions of Reyn Spooner and its customers, and we extend our sincere mahalo to them for sharing their aloha and generosity to support Maui in this time of need,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and president of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. “In nearly a month since the fires, the Maui Strong Fund has seen an outpouring of generosity from local businesses large and small, allowing us to support more than 90 partners on the ground with critical funding to care for affected communities.”

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation activated the Maui Strong Fund to provide flexible resources to support Maui’s people and place following the devastating wildfires. The financial assistance will aid the community with its immediate and long-term recovery needs.