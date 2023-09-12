Ludacris and Larenz Tate join efforts to support Maui first responders after wildfires

The Ludacris Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded by actor-rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges joins with the Tate Bros Foundation founded by his close friend and actor Larenz Tate, to extend their support to the Maui community following last month’s devastating wildfires.

This week, they announced the launch of their “Maui County First Responders Feeding Program Fund.” This fund has been established with the primary goal of providing food support to Maui’s first responders and their families, including firefighters, ocean safety officers, police officers and paramedics who have tirelessly served the community during this crisis.

The initial $100,000 funded by Chris and Larenz will be partially distributed during the First Responders Appreciation Days, Sept. 12 -14.

“A lot of people want to help the affected people but aren’t quite sure how to help and where to put their support, said Ludacris. Our initiative is one that people can see their donations at work – something very visible and tangible” “You cannot get more “boots on the ground ” support to Maui than partnering with the First Responders community “said Roberta Shields, President of The Ludacris Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donations received through this fund will be directed towards feeding the dedicated first responders of Maui County. Several local food trucks have stepped up to partner with the Ludacris Foundation, offering plate lunches to first responders. Depending on the amount of donations received, there is potential to expand the frequency of meals provided and financial donations to this community.

In addition to the meals served Ludacris and Larenz are honoring 11 families with a financial gift of $5,000.

“We are humbled by the support we have received from The Ludacris Foundation. Organizations like TLF are helping our firefighters rebuild their lives so that they can get back to serving the community they love so much,” said County of Maui, Fire and Public Safety Chief Bradford Ventura.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

One of the Maui food trucks vendors participating in this feeding program is Duke Sparks, founder of Sparky’s Food Co, whose business has provided more than 5,000 free meals to aid those affected by the recent wildfires.

Sparky’s Food Co is one of the Maui food trucks participating in The Ludacris Foundation program providing meals to Maui’s first responders. Photo credit: Sparky’s Food Co.

“With generous support from the community and donors like the Ludacris Fund we can continue to make a greater impact in our community,” said Sparks.

Organizers extend their deepest gratitude to all donors and supporters who join in their mission to uplift and strengthen the Maui community during this challenging time. For those who wish to support Maui County’s first responders through the Ludacris Foundation, visit http://www.theludacrisfoundation.org/.