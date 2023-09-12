Maui Strong Support Groups, Sept. 26 in Wailuku

Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi hosts Maui Strong Support Groups Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.

“Did you know that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness? Sometimes all of us need a little help to get by in this world. If you are feeling the need to connect with others affected by the recent natural disaster on Maui, we are here for you,” organization leaders said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Hawaiʻi and Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi will lead three in-person, Maui Strong Support Groups on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the J. Walter Cameron Center 95 Mahalani Street, Conference Room 1.

Support Group Meeting times are as follows:

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no cost to attend, and water and snacks will be provided. Organizers say participants can just show up at the time that best suits them from the list above.