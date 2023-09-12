New appointment process for Maui residents submitting DNA for ID of fire victims

DNA swab analysis equipment. PC: County of Maui.

A new process is in place for Maui residents wishing to submit DNA to be used in the identification of family members who are unaccounted for and may be fire victims.

Family members are asked to contact the Family Assistance Center by calling 808-270-7771 or sending an email to [email protected] to schedule an appointment at one of the center’s locations.

Family members living in the continental United States or internationally who wish to submit DNA samples should call the FBI at 808-566-4300 or email [email protected].

Other services previously located at the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Kāʻanapali have transitioned to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Lahaina Civic Center, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those services include unemployment insurance, American Job Center, Maui United Way, County of Maui Senior Services, legal information from the Maui County Bar Association, Allstate Insurance, Samaritan’s Purse and Veterans Affairs. They join other services including the American Red Cross, Small Business Administration and The Salvation Army.