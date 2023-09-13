Committee to discuss comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan on Sept. 18 in Central Maui and Sept. 27 in West Maui

Council member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins

Council member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins announced today that the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee will meet in the Council Chamber on Monday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. and on Sept. 27 at The Westin Maui Resort and Spa in Kāʻanapali, to discuss a resolution to develop a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the August wildfires.

Uʻu-Hodgins said the purpose of Resolution 23-194 is to develop and facilitate a plan through a series of complementary ordinances and resolutions, with guidance from the community and experts in their respective fields. No legislative action will be taken at these meetings.

“It is of utmost importance to hear directly from the residents of West Maui,” said Uʻu-Hodgins, the chair of the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee. “Our staff has been working to find an indoor venue that provides connectivity and is accessible to those who reside in West Maui.”

At this time, the council would like to collect as much public testimony as possible, she said. The eight standing committees will then work on legislation within their subject-matters when it is appropriate.

“We thank everyone for their patience as we navigate through this unprecedented time and will continue to look for more ways to support our community,” said Uʻu-Hodgins.

The Council Chamber is located at 200 S. High St. in Wailuku.

The meeting will be held in the Honoapiʻilani Ballroom at the Westin Maui Resort and Spa, located at 2365 Kāʻanapali Pkwy. Parking will be available at Whaler’s Village at 2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy.

County shuttle transportation will be provided between the following stops:

Westin Maui Resort and Spa

Aston Kāʻanapali Shores

Honua Kai

Aston Kāʻanapali Villas

Royal Lahaina

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

Whalers Village

Hyatt Regency

Lahaina Civic Center

For information on pickup times at each location, contact Roberts Hawaiʻi at 808-871-6226.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.