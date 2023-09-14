Hawaiʻi Disaster SNAP program launches Sept. 18, 2023

The Hawai‘i Department of Human Services will launch the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) on Sept. 18, 2023, through Sept. 23, 2023, for households directly impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires in Kula and Lahaina on Maui.

Approximately 16,000 households that may not normally be eligible under regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program rules may qualify for D-SNAP.

“DHS has been working closely with our federal and community partners to provide disaster relief and food support through our programs,” said DHS Director Cathy Betts. “D-SNAP is an important program that will help those impacted by the recent wildfires on their road to recovery, ensuring they have food on the table.”

What are the general requirements for D-SNAP?

To qualify for D-SNAP, a household either residing or employed in the impacted area at the time of the event must have directly experienced loss of housing, loss of employment, incurred disaster-related expenses, or food loss due to the Maui wildfires. In addition, households will need to meet disaster gross income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

What else may be required?

D-SNAP applicants are required to provide proof of identity. If a D-SNAP applicant does not have proof of their identity, they may apply for D-SNAP, but benefits will be delayed until proof of identity is provided. Proof of identity may include:

Photo ID

Two documents that verify identity and residency.

A signed affidavit from a collateral contact attesting to the identity of the applicant, where other sources of identity are not available.

What is the Disaster Gross Income Limit (DGIL) for Hawai‘i, and what is the D-SNAP benefit for which a household may qualify?

Below is an income table showing the DGIL and D-SNAP benefit available based on household size. Eligible households will receive one month of benefits, equivalent to the maximum amount of benefits normally issued to a SNAP household of its size.

Benefits are issued via an electronic benefits transfer card, which can be used to purchase food at food retailers that accept EBT.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Disaster-related expenses are expenses the applicant experienced from the effects of the Kula and Lahaina wildfires, such as damage to, or destruction of a household. When applying, applicants will be asked to self-attest that that all expenses are accurate and disaster-related. Below is a list of common expenses:

Home and business repairs and property protection

Temporary shelter and evacuation expenses

Disaster-related funeral, pet boarding, and medical expenses

Replacement of necessary personal items, such as clothing, appliances, tools, and educational materials

Clean-up expenses, and storage expenses.

Food loss

Where can residents apply for D-SNAP?

Residents can apply at the following D-SNAP application sites. D-SNAP application sites are located on the islands of Maui, O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, and on Hawai‘i Island with one location each in East Hawai‘i and West Hawai‘i.

Applications will be scheduled by alphabet based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name.

The dates by letter of last name are listed below.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the Maui D-SNAP Application Sites:

For all other D-SNAP Application Sites on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and Hawai‘i Island:

Other important considerations.

Households already on SNAP at the time of the wildfires are not eligible for D-SNAP, however, SNAP households in Kula (96790) and Lāhainā (96791, 96767) will be receiving a supplemental SNAP benefit issued to their EBT account to bring their monthly benefit to the maximum SNAP benefit amount based on their household size. This supplemental benefit is scheduled to be issued by 9/18/23.

Disaster related assistance from either governmental and/or nongovernmental organizations, such as FEMA, the Maui United Way, or People’s Fund of Maui will not be counted against D-SNAP applicants.

If awarded, households will receive one month’s worth of D-SNAP benefits.

Self-attestation provided to DHS in order to apply for D-SNAP benefits is subject to audit procedures required by USDA Food and Nutrition Services.

For additional questions, households may contact the DHS Public Assistance Information System phone line at 1-855-643-1643,or visit https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/.