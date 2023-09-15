Lahainastrong signs pops up in Kahului

#LAHAINASTRONG sign pops up along Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului fronting the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. (8.15.23) PC: Taija Hara

Large red letters spelling #LahainaStrong now grace the green lawn fronting the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

The sign was created as a paid partnership between the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Manafacture, owners of the Nā Koa Brand which also has a store at the mall. The business designed and created the sign, and Artisan Events Maui installed the work.

A crew of workers were seen placing the pieces on Thursday afternoon, in advance today’s Kamaʻāina Nights Kōkua Edition benefit concert happening from 4 to 9 p.m. at center stage.

“It’s been a month since the wildfires devastated Lahaina, and we’re still feeling the effects in communities across our island,” said general manager Kauwela Bisquera. “However, seeing the way that Hawaiʻi comes together in times of need is truly inspirational. We wanted to find a way to bring everyone together and honor those who have lost homes and lives and also mahalo those who have stepped up to kōkua.”

The Kama‘āina Nights Kōkua Edition concert features performances from Wehi Lei, Dillon Pakele, Kūikawā, Hālau Keʻala Kahinano O Puna, Stephen Henderson, Maui Taiko, Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, and Shane Kahalehau who will close the evening with a rendition of “All Hawai’i Stand Together.”

