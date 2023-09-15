More than 320 Maui-residents have signed-up for free certification and training courses























In response to community concerns about keeping jobs in Hawai‘i for local businesses and workers, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement announced last week that it has pivoted its Hawaiian Trades Academy to focus on workforce development with the launch of its Maui Workforce Development Program.

To date, more than 320 Maui-residents have registered for the free program that will include certification classes in HAZWOPER, OSHA, CDL, and others. Orientation classes for the first 60 students begins today at the new classroom space near CNHA’s Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall Village in Kahului.

“We need to make sure that our Maui residents and Maui-based companies, are front and center when these job opportunities become available. Our classes will help to ensure that they are prepared to take on that task,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “These workforce development courses will provide opportunities for individuals who have lost their jobs as a result of the fires. We want to help empower the Maui community to move forward together.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration remains open to Maui-residents, classes will be delivered in a phased format. For more information, please visit HawaiianCouncil.org or contact Hawaiian Trades Academy Program Manager Kāne Lindsey at 808-204-2726 or [email protected].

“We are also looking for local companies who want to provide training for their employees. We can help facilitate group training classes for them,” said Lewis.

The following courses will be launched at a later date:

Commercial Drive License (CDL) A (6-week program): Designed to train individuals interested in driving a commercial motor vehicle requiring a CDL-A. Course includes permit preparation to obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP), Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) test preparation, and behind-the-wheel training. Must be 21 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license and current medical examiner’s certificate (Form MCSA-5876).

(6-week program): Designed to train individuals interested in driving a commercial motor vehicle requiring a CDL-A. Course includes permit preparation to obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP), Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) test preparation, and behind-the-wheel training. Must be 21 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license and current medical examiner’s certificate (Form MCSA-5876). CDL HAZMAT Endorsement (2-day program): Designed to provide study assistance as well as relevant study material on the HAZMAT knowledge test to CDL drivers interested in getting their hazardous materials endorsement, which is required for drivers of vehicles that transport hazardous materials requiring placards. The class provides those interested in the required ELDT with theory knowledge and tests needed to receive HAZMAT endorsement. Must have CDL and clean background.

(2-day program): Designed to provide study assistance as well as relevant study material on the HAZMAT knowledge test to CDL drivers interested in getting their hazardous materials endorsement, which is required for drivers of vehicles that transport hazardous materials requiring placards. The class provides those interested in the required ELDT with theory knowledge and tests needed to receive HAZMAT endorsement. Must have CDL and clean background. Forklift safety training (8-hour course): Designed to provide formal instruction and training on safely and properly operating a forklift. Course is intended for individuals in construction or general industry seeking a forklift certification.

(8-hour course): Designed to provide formal instruction and training on safely and properly operating a forklift. Course is intended for individuals in construction or general industry seeking a forklift certification. Carpentry (12-week program): Designed to equip individuals with hands-on opportunities to learn and hone skills necessary for entry level carpentry positions. Introduces students to foundational knowledge needed to prepare for employment in the carpentry trade and further opportunities for a career in the construction industry. Includes training for trade certifications, such as, OSHA-10, Respiratory, or First Aid that add value to a resume.