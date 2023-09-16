Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement starts free Maui workforce development program
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has started its new free Maui Workforce Development Program.
The first 60 students began classes on Friday at a new classroom space located at Maui Mall near the council’s Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub.
The program will prepare interested Maui residents for job opportunities om as a result of the devastating wildfires.
The program includes certification classes in HAZWOPER (Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response), OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) and CDL (commercial driver’s license).
Registration remains open to Maui residents. Classes will be delivered in a phased format. For more information, visit HawaiianCouncil.org or contact Hawaiian Trades Academy Program Manager Kāne Lindsey at 808-204-2726 or [email protected].