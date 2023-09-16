Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement starts free Maui workforce development program

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has started its new free Maui Workforce Development Program.

The first 60 students began classes on Friday at a new classroom space located at Maui Mall near the council’s Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub.























The program will prepare interested Maui residents for job opportunities om as a result of the devastating wildfires.

The program includes certification classes in HAZWOPER (Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response), OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) and CDL (commercial driver’s license).

Registration remains open to Maui residents. Classes will be delivered in a phased format. For more information, visit HawaiianCouncil.org or contact Hawaiian Trades Academy Program Manager Kāne Lindsey at 808-204-2726 or [email protected].