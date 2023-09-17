Cameron Center launches Laptop Relief Program to empower families affected by fires

The Cameron Center will donate laptops to individuals and families who have lost everything, helping them rebuild their lives and regain access to educational and employment opportunities. PC: Pexels

The J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku has introduced its latest initiative, the Laptop Relief Program, aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering individuals and families who have been affected by the recent hardships caused by the fires.

Key Program Highlights:

Access to Laptops: Laptops will be provided to individuals and families who have lost everything, helping them rebuild their lives and regain access to educational and employment opportunities.

Empowering Futures: By bridging the digital gap, the organization aims to empower those affected by recent events, offering not just technology but hope and opportunity for a brighter future.

Simple Sign-Up: The sign-up process is straightforward. Anyone who has been affected by recent events and needs a laptop can reach out or visit the website to get started.

Get Involved:

Donate: Contributions help provide laptops to more individuals in need. Visit the website to make a donation today.

Spread the Word: Share the program with friends, family, and social networks. Cameron Center Laptop Relief Request Form

Volunteer: For those who would like to volunteer their time and skills to assist with program operations, contact 808-244-5546 or email: [email protected].