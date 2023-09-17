Rental units urgently needed for transitional housing program for residents displaced by Maui fires

Maui Economic Opportunity urgently needs available rental units for six months for individuals and families displaced by the wildfires.

The Maui Fires Relief Transitional Housing Program has suspended taking new applications with more applications in hand than can be funded.

But placements into rental units continue for those who already have applied. So far, more than $600,000 in rental payments have been obligated.

The lack of available units has hindered the program, which pays for six months of rent and the security deposit. Lease agreements are signed between the landlord and tenant with Maui Economic Opportunity paying the landlord directly.

Landlords or property managers with available units who would like to assist those displaced by the wildfires can initiate the process by sending a draft lease and photos of the unit to [email protected].