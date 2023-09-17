Rep. Jill Tokuda accepting applications for Military Service Academy nominations

Jill Tokuda. PC: Wendy Osher (Jan. 19, 2023)

Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced that her office is accepting applications from students in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District for Military Service Academy Nominations. Qualified applicants must submit their applications no later than Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Every year, members of Congress are given a limited number of candidates to nominate for appointment to the US service academies. Rep. Tokuda can only nominate up to 10 exceptional students for each vacant academy slot allotted to the Second Congressional District.

“There are students throughout our islands who have the strength of character and tenacity to be among our next generation of leaders in our US Military,”Representative Tokuda, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said. “It is an honor for me to nominate our young leaders in Hawaiʻi to attend a military service academy to pursue their dreams of service while proudly representing our values and our home.”

To be considered for a nomination, candidates must reside in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District, meet the basic eligibility requirements established by the academies, and must submit a complete nomination application by Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 to Rep. Tokuda’s office. For more information on eligibility and the application process, visit bit.ly/tokudanominations or call Rep. Tokuda’s District Office at 808-746-6220.

To apply for a Military Service Academy Nomination through Tokuda’s office, click here.