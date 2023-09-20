HawaiʻiUSA, Maui Oma launch new coffee to help Maui nonprofit, Imua Family Services

HawaiʻiUSA and Maui ʻOma have created a custom coffee blend named ‘Imua.’ PC: HawaiʻiUSA FCU

HawaiʻiUSA Federal Credit Union has launched the Life Matters Collective, a partnership showcasing both business partnerships and community partners of Hawaiʻi’s largest credit union.

HawaiʻiUSA has debuted the Collective with a new collaboration with Maui ʻOma Coffee Roasting Company of Kahului.

Together, they created a custom coffee blend named ‘Imua,’ which began being sold in stores this week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Proceeds from Imua Coffee purchases will go towards the nonprofit Imua Family Services, which empowers children and their families to reach their full potential.

Proceeds will benefit ongoing programs, services and support of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lanaʻi families. With the recent devastation to Lahaina due to Maui’s wildfires, Imua Family Services’ needs will increase dramatically to support impacted families and communities.

Dean Wong, executive director at Imua Family Services, said: “It’s a win-win for everyone but most importantly a win for Maui’s children who need hope, joy and laughter as we rebuild our community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiian word “imua” encompasses the act of moving ahead towards a goal, always with strength and spirit.

Imua Blend Coffee is available in the following locations:

The Country Market , 1670 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Waikapu

, 1670 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Waikapu Imua Family Services , 161 S. Wakea Ave, Kahului

, 161 S. Wakea Ave, Kahului Imua Discovery Garden , 2471 Main St., Wailuku

, 2471 Main St., Wailuku Play Imua – The Toy Store , Maui Harbor Shops, 300 Māʻalaea Rd., Wailuku

, Maui Harbor Shops, 300 Māʻalaea Rd., Wailuku HawaiʻiUSA FCU – Kīhei Branch , 41 E Lipoa St., Suite 25, Kīhei

, 41 E Lipoa St., Suite 25, Kīhei HawaiʻiUSA FCU – Kahului Branch, 285 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., #101A, Kahului

Most HawaiʻiUSA locations statewide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

You can also find Imua Blend Coffee online at: hawaiiusafcu.com/imua