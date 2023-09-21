Gabrielle Shuerger joins The Maui Farm as new executive director

Gabrielle Shuerger. PC: The Maui Farm

The Maui Farm has hired Gabrielle Shuerger as its new executive director.

Schuerger has spent nearly a decade working on Maui in the nonprofit sector, most recently as executive director of Malama Maui Nui.

“In a competitive search for the agency’s next leader, Gabrielle stood out,” said The Maui Farm’s Board Chair Beth Mathias.

The Maui Farm offers affordable transitional housing to support women and their children who have overcome significant life challenges such as domestic violence, substance abuse and homelessness.

The Maui Farm’s programs integrate farm-based, place-based and culturally-based approaches to strengthen families and teach life skills, enabling them to connect with the land, each other, and their community in a safe and supportive environment.

“The Maui Farm’s holistic approach is incredibly powerful and empowering. I’m so honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue to facilitate this critically important work in and for our community,” Schuerger said.