Updated directory available to help kūpuna go online

Photo Courtesy: Pexels

The second edition of a printed and online directory of classes, programs and online and technical support to help kūpuna use their devices to access the Internet is now available at Hawai‘i public libraries, county aging offices and Catholic Charities and online at hiphi.org/kupuna-digital-inclusion-workgroup/.

AARP Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute created the Kūpuna Digital Resource Directory as part of a larger effort to bridge the digital divide and help more kūpuna go online.

“When older adults are not able to go online it isolates them and restricts or limits their independence. They need to be able to access healthcare services through telehealth, talk to friends and family members on Zoom or Facebook, take virtual classes, and get access to news and government services that have moved online,” said Audrey Suga-Nakagawa, AARP Hawai‘i advocacy director.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“To achieve digital equity for people of all ages, supports like computer classes, affordable device and connectivity programs, and trusted places to turn to for help are essential. We hope to see more of these supports become available in the future,” said Lindsey Ilagan, program manager of kupuna initiatives at the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute.

Groups offering digital support to kupuna who want to be included in future iterations of the resource directory, can contact Ilagan at [email protected].