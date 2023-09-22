Pedestrian crash on Hāna Highway claims life of Kula man

A 24-year-old Kula man suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a car while walking on the asphalt shoulder of the Hāna Highway in Kahului on Thursday night, police said.

The pedestrian crash was reported at 7:41 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2023, on the Hāna Highway, 0.1 miles north of Hansen Road.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a white 1995 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling southbound on the asphalt shoulder, collided into the pedestrian who was walking southbound on the asphalt shoulder.

As a result of this collision, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The operator of the Chevrolet, identified by police as Ronald Hoilien, 71, known to frequent the Kahului area, was placed under arrest on suspicion of second degree negligent homicide. He was later released pending further investigation.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined, as the investigation is still pending.

Police say this was Maui County’s 12th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 15 at the same time last year.