FEMA job fair today in Lahaina

Maui, Hawaii (Aug. 15, 2023) – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams distribute registration information to survivors at the airport in Maui to assist wildfire survivors.

FEMA is hiring. A job fair takes place today, Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Interested individuals can apply for a chance to join the team helping people before, during and after disasters.

FEMA is seeking writers, liaisons, planners, historic preservation and geospatial information specialists, and digital communications specialists, to name a few. Many FEMA employees began their careers in emergency management, helping their communities recover from a disaster.

At the job fair, you can fill out a paper application or use a kiosk to apply online. You can get advice about writing your resume and ask questions about salary and benefits. Bring enough resumes to apply for multiple positions.

These temporary positions on Maui and Oʻahu start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year. Benefits include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid holidays.

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov, type keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits. All applicants must be US citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma.