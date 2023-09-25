Introducing Camp Discovery: Where adventure and learning combine for young explorers

Imua Family Services has announced the creation of Camp Discovery, a seasonal children’s camp designed for keiki from kindergarten through third grade. The new program is set to welcome its first participants during this year’s fall, spring, and summer breaks.

Keiki campers will immerse themselves in the wonders of nature, outdoor play, and Maui’s rich local culture and environment. From making lasting connections to creating new friendships, the camp is dedicated to ensuring that kids have a blast while staying active and discovering the joys of the great outdoors.

Located within the serene confines of the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku, campers will be treated to expansive lawns running beneath the canopies of 120-year-old monkeypod trees, live on-property animal visitations with resident rabbits, alpacas, and tortoise, and many special activities and guests who will encourage them to embrace their natural curiosity and imagination.

Camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m .to 3 p.m., with drop-off starting at 8:45 a.m. and pick-up available from 2:30 p.m.

The Camp Discovery program emphasizes the importance of allowing children time to explore, discover, and unleash their creativity.

Camp Discovery boasts a team of dedicated counselors and instructors who are passionate about creating an environment where learning is synonymous with fun.

For registration and further information, visit https://discoverimua/camp-discovery or contact 808-244-7467 or [email protected].