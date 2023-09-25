Aerial of the Kaulana Mahina / Photo Courtesy of Legacy Partners

Applications will soon be available for an upcoming lottery planned for the Kaulana Mahina apartment homes in Wailuku. The development features 324 apartment homes with 195 designed as Workforce Housing, reserved for households earning more than 50% and up to 140% of the area median income. This includes studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units.

The lottery will determine the order in which applicants will be screened. All applications received after the application-dated line will be added to the bottom of the waitlist after the lottery has run.

Starting Oct. 2, 2023 at 9 a.m. and running through Oct. 8, rental applications will be available for pickup in person at 400 Hāna Highway, Suite 3 in Kahului. The application deadline for the initial lottery is Oct. 29, 2023. A lottery for 195 residential workforce housing units will be held virtually on Nov. 20, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The first homes will become available in December 2023.

The 14.4 acre development site is bound by Waiʻale Road in the east, Kuikahi Drive in the north, and Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the west, near Long’s and Walgreen’s at the border of the Kehalani and Maui Lani neighborhoods.

The professionally managed project will have many amenities for its residents—a gym, pool, yoga room, resident lounge, lawn area for a playground, and dog park—all included in the monthly rent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information is available online.