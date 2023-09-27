ʻUkulele Festival Hawai‘i to donate more than 800 instruments to Maui families affected by fires

The nonprofit ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i is launching a campaign to place ‘ukulele back into the hands of children and families on Maui who lost their homes and personal possessions during the recent wildfires.

More than 800 ‘ukulele will be donated to various organizations, institutions and community groups on Maui to assist with distribution to the affected children and families so that they may find healing and comfort through the sound of music.

In partnership with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, the majority of the ‘ukulele will be shipped to the Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center in Kahului where the resource hub will oversee distribution.

The ‘Ukulele Gift of Hope campaign begins with the Maui Arts & Cultural Center during the week of the 16th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival in October. The first stop will be at Baldwin High School on Oct. 5 to provide a motivational talk to students, followed by the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa on Oct. 6 to support families and children of employees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The campaign continues at the ‘Ukulele Workshop at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Oct. 7 before culminating at the 16th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival also at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Oct. 8.

Adding to the campaign are sales of vintage t-shirts from past ʻUkulele Festival Hawaii events where all proceeds will benefit the Maui Food Bank. Festival T-shirts from as early as 1999 will be sold for the first time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD