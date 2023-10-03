Central Pacific Bank to serve as title sponsor for MIL Championships

Central Pacific Bank announces it will serve as the first ever title sponsor for Maui Interscholastic League sports championships for the next three school years (2023-24 through 2025-26). The financial support will help enhance the player and audience experience at the title games.

In addition, CPB will serve as title sponsor for the Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) and Kauaʻi Interscholastic Federation (KIF) leagues, including all 21 sports championships that will be conducted in the fall, winter, and spring sports seasons. CPB will provide funding to help pay for the costs to perform the championships, such as game officials, security, gate personnel, trophies and medals.

“The tragedy in Maui showed us how sports can rally a community and provide a sense of normalcy during challenging times,” said CPB President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Martines, who was born and raised on Hawaiʻi Island and is a graduate of Honokaʻa High School. “High school sports are an important component of our student-athletes’ educational experience and are a healthy outlet for young people, which is why it is a privilege to provide this commitment of support for the neighbor island schools.”

“On behalf of our MIL schools, we’d like to give a big mahalo to CPB for this unprecedented support for neighbor island athletics,” said MIL Executive Director Joe Balangitao.

The MIL is comprised of 14 high schools, the BIIF is comprised of 24 high schools, and the KIF is comprised of nine high schools.

+The only exception is KTA Superstores is the title sponsor of the BIIF Boys & Girls Basketball Championships. Cover photo: File by Rodney S. Yap.