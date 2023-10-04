Hawaiʻi Building Industry Foundation launches Maui Recovery + Rebuild Fund

The Hawaiʻi Building Industry Foundation has established the Maui Recovery + Rebuild Fund, which will provide targeted recovery and rebuild efforts for members, residents and the community impacted by the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

The activity of the fund, which is in partnership with Building Industry Association of Hawaiʻi, will be tailored to Maui’s needs. It will focus on offsetting the costs of programs that prioritize housing, rebuilding and construction solutions, restoring infrastructure, and promoting licensed and registered businesses for the betterment of our industry and communities, while enhancing resilience against future adversities.

The involvement of Maui-based industry professionals, associates, agencies and other liaison organizations through the Maui Fund Advisory Committee will contribute significantly to the fund’s efficacy. Learn more and donate at www.hawaiibuildingindustryfoundation.org.

The Building Industry Association of Hawaiʻi has unveiled the Maui Wildfire Support Resource Page that provides a centralized platform where essential information is easily accessible to the community and businesses impacted by the fires.

The resource page offers guidance on what happens next, coping strategies, grief support, resources for kupuna and keiki, and more. The resources list is being compiled with industry partners and experts and the webpage will be continually updated.

Key Features of the Resource Page:

Emergency Contacts: Direct access to vital emergency contact information.

Recovery Guidance: A list of resources to navigate the recovery process effectively, encompassing insurance advice, financial aid options and rebuilding assistance.

Navigating Regulations: Information regarding current regulations and contacts for those navigating the immediate disaster relief process and embarking on property rebuilding and repairs.

Support Services: Links to counseling services, community support groups, family services and health resources to address the emotional toll of the disaster.

Timely Updates: Regularly updated news and insights related to recovery efforts.

“We stand in solidarity with the Maui community, offering not just our condolences, but also tangible support through the Maui Support resource page,” said Jess Leorna, CEO of Building Industry Association of Hawaiʻi. “By consolidating information and resources, we hope to facilitate a smoother journey through this difficult time for individuals, families and businesses.”

