Maui Council to consider resolution to reinstate Kaleo Manuel to state Commission on Water Resource Management

The Maui County Council will discuss a resolution on Friday, Oct. 6, urging the governor to reinstate Marvin Kaleo Manuel as the first deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management.

Resolution 23-216 surfaces for discussion during the meeting, which starts at 9 a.m.

Council member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, who introduced the resolution, said Manuel served as the first deputy for the commission from Jan. 28, 2019, until Governor Josh Green and Board of Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn Chang “redeployed” him on Aug. 16.

“I would like to recognize the productivity of Deputy Manuel’s time as first deputy, in which he upheld the laws set by the Constitution of Hawaiʻi and the State Water Code and earned the trust and respect of many community members,” said Rawlins-Fernandez, who holds the seat for the Molokaʻi residency area. “The resolution’s purpose is to urge the governor to uphold the law, which requires the state to protect and preserve wai as an essential resource for our people.”

In-person, online and phone testimony will be accepted. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agenda, available at mauicounty.us/agendas.