Disaster Area Restrictions lifted at Zones 3A, 3B & 3C for parts of Wahikuli, ʻĀinakea and Fleming roads

PC: Esri, NASA, NGA, USGS, FEMA | Esri Community Maps Contributors, © OpenStreetMap, Microsoft, Esri, HERE, Garmin, SafeGraph, GeoTechnologies, Inc, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, US Census Bureau, USDA | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS Section – Department of Management, 2023. | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS Powered by Esri

Disaster area restrictions will be lifted on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9 and 10, for owners and residents of Zones 3A, 3B and 3C. This includes parts of Wahikuli, ʻĀinakea and Fleming roads

Hours of supported reentry on Oct. 9-10 are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. After that, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

To obtain a vehicle pass, applications are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 and Satruday, Oct. 7, at both the Lahaina Civic Center and in the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby. On-site distribution will also be available at respective zones.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Reentry vehicle pass will be required at checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential reentry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling.

Optional Personal Protective Equipment kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners. During the first two days of supported reentry, access to the area will be through Kaniau Road off Honoapiilani Highway: right-turn only.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

County officials say once a fire has burned through an area, many dangers may remain. It’s important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when re-entering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/. County of Maui Department of Water Supply Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect. For water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov.

A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of re-entry including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, MauiBus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance. Transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential re-entry from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For residents in zones that have already been cleared for re-entry but who have not yet received a vehicle pass, applications will be available on an on-going basis at Lahaina Civic Center, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Property Deed or Title: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner.

Utility Bills: Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Property Tax Records: Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com

Lease Agreement: If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawai’i Driver’s License: A valid Hawai’i driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Driver’s license or identification card, Tax records or financial statements, Voter registration or court documents, Vehicle registration form, Employment agency registration or pay stubs or checks)

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For details on re-entry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; fire debris removal; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org.