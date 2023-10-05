Maui Strong Support Group offers in-person meetings, Oct. 17 in Nāpili

Three in-person meetings of the Maui Strong Support Group will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in Nāpili. The meetings are hosted by Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Hawaiʻi.

“If you are feeling the need to connect with others affected by the recent natural disaster on Maui, We are here for you,” organizers said.

The meetings will be held at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, located at 5900 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd. in West Maui.

Support Group Meeting times are as follows:

9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no cost involved to attend and water and snacks will be provided. Organizers say all

you need to do is show up. Check at the front desk for directions.