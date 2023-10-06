Maui Council to hold special council meeting Oct. 12 on wildfire-debris removal

Debris from the Aug. 8 wildfire incident. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

The Maui County Council will hold a special council meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. to consider Bill 86, CD1, FD1 (2023), relating to wildfire-debris removal, on second and final reading.

Chair Alice L. Lee made the announcement saying the bill establishes standards and procedures for the removal of hazardous waste, fire debris and hazard trees from properties damaged or destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires. The council passed the bill with amendments on first reading yesterday.

“The council continues to adjust its meeting schedules to help discuss and coordinate disaster-relief efforts,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We thank the public for their flexibility as we try to accommodate the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

Bill 86, CD1, FD1 (2023) authorizes property owners to pay for alternative debris-removal procedures if they choose to decline the government-operated program, which has no out-of-pocket cost to the owners upon review of insurance proceeds.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings.