Honsador Lumber accepting applications for Fall 2023 High School Hero Award

Honsador Lumber is now accepting applications for its Fall 2023 High School Hero Award. The award recognizes outstanding high school students in communities across the Hawaiian Islands.

By visiting Honsador’s website, students can nominate themselves or be nominated by family, community, and faculty members. To qualify, each nominee must be enrolled as a current high school student (freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior) on the Hawaiian Islands, in good academic standing, and goes above and beyond in showing school spirit and serving their community as a positive role model.

Last 2022-2023 school year, Honsador Lumber recognized eight winners combined between the fall and spring terms. In total, Honsador made $2,000 in donations to eight different academic departments and nonprofits and awarded $12,000 total in cash prizes that went directly to the recognized students.

This year’s winners will receive a $250 donation by Honsador Lumber in the students’ names to the academic department or nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization of their choosing. The recipients will also receive a $1,500 cash prize for themselves.

The Fall High School Hero applications are being accepted now through Dec. 15, and the winners will be announced before the end of the year.

In addition, all High School Hero applicants for Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 will be considered for the second-annual Honsador Lumber $5,000 Scholarship Award. This $5,000 scholarship recipient will be announced at the end of the school year in May 2024.

Visit the link to learn more and apply or nominate someone: www.honsador.com/highschoolhero/