Maui County lifting restrictions for owners and residents of Zone 6C and 15A on Oct. 13











Maui County is lifting its disaster area restrictions for owners and residents of property in Zone 6C and 15A, beginning on Oct. 13.

Zone 6C: Kahoma Village Loop and Hoe Kawele Drive.

Zone 15A: Puapihi Street, Pualima Street, Pualima Place, Pualoke Place, Puapake Place, Front Street

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Access to these zones will begin on Friday and Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For properties NOT damaged by the fire: Reesidents are able to enter zone 6C with an ID only. IDs are required to have addresses within zone 6C. If IDs do not have the zone address, a document that is listed below is required. Access to undamaged properties through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For properties damaged by the fire: A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential re-entry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling. After the first two days of supported re-entry, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Re-entery vehicle pass distribution: Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zone 6C and 15A will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Lahaina Civic Center and at the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area.

See below for more vehicle pass details. Optional personal protective equipment kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

Roadways: All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners. During the first two days of supported re-entry, access to the area of 6C will be through Ala Moana Street off Front Street and access to area 15A will be through Front Street off of Honoapi’ilani Highway. After Saturday, entry through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Water: The county Department of Water Supply’s Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in these residential zones. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

Safety and advisories: Once a fire has burned through an area, many dangers may remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when re-entering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

Suppport: A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of re-entry into fire-damaged areas including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, MauiBus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance. Transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential re-entry from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vehicle pass details: The following documents may be used to verify property ownership or occupancy to receive a re-entry vehicle pass:

Property Deed or Title: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner.

Utility Bills: Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Property Tax Records: Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com

Lease Agreement: If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawaiʻi Driver’s License: A valid Hawai’i driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Driver’s license or identification card, Tax records or financial statements, Voter registration or court documents, Vehicle registration form, Employment agency registration or pay stubs or checks.

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

Details: For details on re-entry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; fire debris removal; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org.