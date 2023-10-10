Maui Healthcare Career Fair set for Oct. 13, 14 in Wailuku

Maui Health is hosting a Maui Healthcare Career Fair on Oct. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. and on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maui Memorial Medical Center, 221 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

The event is designed to provide individualized guidance and cater to all experience levels and interests, from seasoned healthcare specialists to those seeking a new and fulfilling career.

Applicants will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with an experienced recruitment specialist to learn more about the wide range of healthcare jobs available on Maui and Lāna‘i.

Additionally, specialists can share training and growth opportunities within the organization and provide guidance on development pathways that help applicants plan for a highly successful career in healthcare.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“If you are looking to kick start or advance your career in the healthcare industry, we encourage you to stop by and explore the many exciting opportunities that Maui Health can offer,” said Tara Cole, human resources director. “Our Healthcare Career Fair is your chance to connect with passionate professionals, explore a variety of roles, and discover how you can contribute to the health and well-being of our community.”

Highlights of the Maui Healthcare Career Fair include:

Open positions across Maui County: Learn about clinical and non-clinical job openings at all six Maui Health locations, including at hospitals and clinics in Wailuku and Kula on Maui, and on Lāna‘i.

Diverse opportunities in health care: Learn more about the many different non-clinical roles in health care that require little to no experience in the medical field, including in medical records, administration, finance, housekeeping, food and nutrition services, and facilities management.

Meet your future team: Connect directly with department directors, managers and other healthcare leaders who will be on-site to answer your questions and provide valuable insights into the organization and each position’s specific roles and responsibilities. Interact with various staff members to gain firsthand knowledge of the diverse career options available within Maui Health.

Discover future leadership and growth opportunities: Explore the many paths you can take to make a meaningful impact in healthcare.

Refreshments provided: Enjoy complimentary refreshments while you network, learn and explore your healthcare career opportunities.

Prize drawings: Attendees will have the chance to enter a prize drawing.

For more information about the Maui Healthcare Career Fair, visit www.mauihealth.org/careers or contact Maui Health Recruiter Shaynna Pasalo at 808-243-3056.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD