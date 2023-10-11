Top 20 things to do on Maui, Oct. 12-22: Polynesian voyagers festival, The Voice’s Jason Arcilla performance, LGBT Pride Party

The three-day Gathering of the Voyagers takes place over the weekend to celebrate Polynesian culture through story, music, voyaging and dance. Maui native Jason Arcilla, who was chosen for Gwen Stefani’s team on this year’s TV show The Voice, will perform.

Benefits continue to support Maui wildfire victims, including an Oktoberfest and Kokua for Lahaina. There also is an LGBT Pride Party and the Rocky Horror Show opens.

No. 1 – Gathering of the Voyagers at Polo Beach (Oct. 13-15, Wailea)

The three-day Gathering of the Voyagers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday celebrates Polynesian culture through story, music, voyaging and dance. The ceremony opens at Polo Beach on Friday at 6 a.m., with the welcoming of guests as they arrive by canoe. Leis and gifts will be carried up to the ahu alter. Admission is free.

The festival on Friday at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea includes a demonstration and talk about making canoe paddles and a star navigation talk by Kala Baybayan-Tanaka, navigator for the double-hull ocean sailing canoe Hui O Waʻa Kaulua and daughter of the late master navigator, Kalepa Baybayan.

There will be a memorial paddle out on Saturday at Polo Beach to honor those lost in the recent Maui wildfires and those lost to cancer. Canoes, SUPS, surfboards and kayaks are welcomed. Wear pink and/or red in honor of those who have passed.

Also on Saturday, master Micronesian navigator Sesario Sewralur delivers a speech about traditional way finding and there is a traditional Tahitian dance competition, followed by a kanikapila with the Kika Kila Band, Ron Kualaʻau, Dayan Kai and Wilmont Kahaiali’i.

On Sunday at 7 a.m., there’s a 10-mile paddle competition from Wailea around Molokini Island and back. For more information, go to the gatheringofthevoyagers.com

No. 2 – Heiva I Maui Tahitian Dance Competition at the Fairmont Kea Lani (Oct. 14, Wailea)

The Maui Polynesian Tahiti Fete Organization is holding a Heiva I Maui Tahitian Dance Competition at the Fairmont Kea Lani resort on Saturday from 1:30 to 6 p.m. The competition will include solo and group competitions. The event is free.

Vendors and crafters will be selling black pearl jewelry, pareus, sewn craft bags and clothing, and island art. Enjoy music, songs and dances of Tahiti. For more information, send queries to [email protected] or call 808-463-4340.

No. 3 – The Voice’s Jason Arcilla performs at Ocean Organic Vodka Farm & Distillery (Oct.13, Kula)

Jason Arcilla. PC: Jason Arcilla Music Facebook page

Maui native Jason Arcilla, who earned a spot on NBC’s The Voice, will be performing at the Point Café at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Arcilla performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” for his blind audition on the The Voice this month, joining entertainer Gwen Stefani’s team. Arcilla plays and sings island style grooves along with his interpretation of contemporary songs. He has released three EPs and five singles. His website is JasonArcilla.com.

Ocean Organic is accepting donations to benefit Maui wildfire victims.

Other entertainers performing in the next week at The Point Café:

Thursday: Guitar master Ikaika Cosma performs island-influenced music.

Saturday: The trio Nevah Too Late with hula.

Sunday: Deason Ka’ohelo Baybayan performs music with island rhythms. His band created the popular song video Lahaina Grown with glimpses of Front Street before the Aug. 8 devastation.

Monday: Trio Nevah Too Late with hula.

Tuesday: Lahaina born Ikaika Cosma with island sounds.

Wednesday: Uncle Ruy Lopez, playing on guitar and ‘ukulele, performs island style, country, folk and rock music.

No. 4 – Rocky Horror Show at ‘Īao Theater (Oct. 13-31)

The popular Maui musical “Rocky Horror Show” is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with performances opening on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. The show runs through Oct. 29.

Actor Eric Gilliom is reprising his role of the diabolically funny Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter. This fully produced stage production, with live band and rocking singers, has a lot of campy, interactive opportunities. Audience participation bags will be on sale. The musical had sold-out performances last year.

The plot begins with sweethearts Brad and Janet, searching for help after a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Their innocence is lost as they meet a house full of wild characters, including a creepy butler and rocking biker as well as Furter who unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” For more information including tickets, go to Maui Onstage.

No. 5 – Tarvin Makia performs at The Shops at Wailea (Oct. 18, Wailea)

Tarvin Makia

Tarvin Makia, a 2023 Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner, will perform at The Shops at Wailea on Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. He has received awards for his work with the band A’ea’e. His newest song compositions include “Lei Ana ‘o Haleakalā” and “Ku‘u Ipo O Ke Kai Loa.”

Makia also has collaborated with Grammy nominated Natalie Ai Kamauu in a Christmas album. For more information, go to Tarvin Makia’s website.

No. 6 – 25th Annual Oktoberfest to benefit Maui fire survivors (October 13 & 14, Kahului)

Oktoberfest at Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe takes place Fridays and Saturdays in October, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event features an Ohmpah Band, with more than 15 food items in an all-you-can-eat celebration.

The menu includes Bavarian style meat loaf, Hungarian goulash, German pork roast, veal sausage, apple strudel and vanilla sauce, and a shot of Jaegermeister.

Chef Bernard Weber said there will be an auction of beer steins and other items, with proceeds every Saturday through October going to the nonprofit Maui Strong for the victims of the wildfires. The Oktoberfest dates: Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28. For more information including reservations, go to Brigit and Bernard’s Oktoberfest or call 808-877-6000.

No. 7 – Birthday Candles (runs Oct. 13 – 22, Wailuku)

The Maui Academy of Performing Artsʻ performance of the Broadway play “Birthday Candles” continues on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. . The show runs through Oct. 22 at MAPA’s Living Room, 2050 Main St. in Wailuku.

Written by American playwright Noah Haidle, the play starred Emmy Award-winner Debra Messing when it opened on Broadway in 2022. The play tells the story of a woman and her loved ones on her birthdays as she ages from a 17-year-old to a 107-year-old great-grandmother.

Haidle has received three Lincoln Center Lecompte Du Nouy awards and a 2005 Helen Merrill Award for emerging playwrights. The play is directed by MAPA’s artistic director David C. Johnson and is part of MAPA’s Living Room series. For more information, go to Maui Academy.

No. 8 – Acclaimed comedy Kimberly Akimbo continues at ProArts Maui (Oct. 13 to 15, Kīhei)

The much acclaimed comedy Kimberly Akimbo continues at ProArts Maui through Oct. 15. The hilarious play inspired the 2023 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway.

The main character Kimberly Akimbo is a teenager with a rare condition that causes her body to age 4 times faster than it should. When she and her family flee Secaucus under dubious circumstances, Kimberly is forced to reevaluate her life on the brink of her 16th birthday. All the while, contending with her hypochondriac mother, a rarely sober father, her own mortality and, most terrifying of all, the possibility of first love.

The New York Times called it the “Comedy of the Year” and one that is “a shrewd satire, a black comedy and a heartbreaking study of how time wounds everyone.”

The length is 2 hours, with a 15-minute intermission. Directing the play at ProArts is Carrigan O’Brian. It stars Ally Shore, J. Scott McLelland, Karen Romero, Mica Oberg and Angelique Scarpelli. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui or call 808-463-6550.

No. 9 – Kanekoa and Lopez jam at Maui Coffee Attic (Oct. 12, Wailuku)

Kaulana Kanekoa, top, and Don Lopez join in a kanikapila (impromptu jam).

‘Ukulele-powered band leader Kaulana Kanekoa and his bassist-singer Don Lopez perform as a duo in a relaxed, soulful kanikapila (impromptu jam) ranging from originals to rock, R&B and Motown cover tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic on Thursday at 11 a.m. The performance is free.

The two have performed with other Kanekoa band members on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.. For more information, go to the Maui Coffee Attic.

No. 10 – Grupo Cañamón at Lava Rock (Oct. 20, Kīhei)

The band Grupo Cañamón performs salsa and other Latin dance sounds at the Lava Rock Bar & Grill at 1945 S. Kīhei Road on Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The band includes Henri Florez on keyboards and vocals, Jorge Florez on bass and vocals, and Teresa Potic on vocals. There’s also Makana Argel on congas and John Zangrando on saxophone and flute. For more information, go to Lava Rock on Instagram.

No. 11 – Adaka Marvin at ‘Īao Theater (Oct. 16, Wailuku)

Adaka Marvin

Canadian singer MT, also known as Adaka Marvin, performs at the ‘Īao Theater on Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The family-friendly event is part of the ONO series of free performances.

With a soulful and distinct voice, MT performs unique renditions of indie, folk, alternative, pop, new wave and rock; and she pays tribute to Canadian talent. She has opened for Daughtry at the Castle Theater and performed during the 2023 Maui Brewers Festival. Reservations for seats at ‘Īao Theater are recommended.

Show your email confirmation or e-ticket at the door, either printed or on your phone. Your seat assignment is on your email confirmation/e-ticket. Street parking is available on Market and Vineyard Streets as well as the community lot on Wells Street. Da Artsy Bee shuttle bus is provided free by the County of Maui. Pick up is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. at the Maui Lani Safeway side parking lot by the loading dock.

No. 12 – Aloha Maui! Pride Party at da Playground Maui (Oct. 14, Māʻalaea)

An Aloha Maui! Pride Party featuring the dance beats of Playwfire Ono and special guest DJ Lava takes place at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 8 p.m. It’s a night of inclusivity welcoming all members of the LGBTQ community and supporters.

Free parking is available with local ID after 5 p.m. Ages 21 and over. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com

No. 13 – Rioritmo at Heritage Hall (Oct. 13 & 20, Pāʻia)

The band Rioritmo along with Dr. Nat perform Latin dance sounds at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. on Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Salsa dance lessons take place at 8 p.m., followed by the live band playing salsa, bachata and Latin pop. For more information, go to drnat.com.

No. 14 – “Under the Blood Red Sun” to be shown at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center (Oct. 14, Wailuku)

The film “Under the Blood Red Sun” explores the relationship of a son of Japanese immigrants and his best friend Billy Davis in Hawaiʻi after the Japan Imperial Navy’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

The film was written by Graham Salisbury who grew up in Hawaiʻi. It will be shown at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center at 665 Kahului Beach Road on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. There is no admission charge, but organizers ask that people call to make reservations, 808-244-6862.

No. 15 – Natalie Nicole Robles performs at Mulligans On The Blue (Oct. 13, Wailea)

Natalie Nicole Robles

Maui songbird Natalie Nicole Robles performs an eclectic array of soulful covers from Janice Joplin to Adele at Mulligans On The Blue on Friday at 6 p.m. She’s at NatalieNicoleRobles on Instagram.

Coming Soon:

No. 16 – Anthony Pfluke performs during Kōkua for Lahaina at Kīhei Charter School (Oct. 21, Kīhei)

Kīhei Charter School presents an afternoon of entertainment to raise money to benefit Maui wildfire victims on Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Kōkua for Lahaina event at the school at 650 Līpoa Parkway features singer-songwriter Anthony Pfluke as well as the bands Crossing Rain and Timeline. The proceeds go to the Maui Strong Fund.

The event also features an aerial silk performance and a variety of food from food trucks. The event is substance free – no smoking, drugs or alcohol. For more information including tickets, go to kiheicharterschool.betterworld.org

No. 17 – Aloha Festivals in Hāna (Oct. 21-28, Hāna)

The eight-day Aloha Festivals begins at the Hāna Ballpark with the Hāna Parade along with the Hāna Royal Court, floats, grand marshal and marching band on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. The celebration also includes Zenshin Taiko drummers, a magic show and a Ho’olaule’a at the Hāna Park, as well sports games, food vendors and an exhibition of the arts and crafts.

Here’s a partial schedule:



Oct. 22: Keiki/Wahine Shoreline Fishing Tournament 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and ‘Ohana Beach Day, 12 to 5 p.m. at Hāna Bay.

Oct. 23: Sports Night, 5 to 9 p.m. at Hāna Ballpark

Oct. 24: Traditional Lei Making Class: 3 to 5 p.m. at Hāna-Maui Resort. Reserve seats by calling Kane Kanakaole at 808-264-1094. And Karaoke Night at Hāna Bay 5 to 9 p.m. Sign up by calling or texting Poerava at 808-670-1200.

Oct. 25: Floral & Lei Contest, with entries submitted between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. at the Hāna-Maui Resort, followed by a Kupuna Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required; contact Kimo at 808-270-3284. There’s an Ulana Niu – Coconut Weaving Workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hāna Farms, followed by Teen Night from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hāna Bay and an evening of DJ music, along with interactive games, an aloha attire contest and more.

No. 18 – $500 Best Costume Contest at da Playground Maui (Oct. 21, Māʻalaea)

Latin DJ Jamn J and DJ Stylz host a Halloween costume contest da Playground Maui on Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local I.D. 21 and over. For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com

No. 19 – The Clowns perform punk rock at da Playground Maui (Oct. 26, Māʻalaea)

The California-based punk rock band The Clowns perform alternative rock with a twist at da Playground Maui on Thursday at 8 p.m. Their performance has been described as a wild circus colliding with a rock concert. Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local I.D. 21 and over. For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com

No. 20 – Sharks After Dark: 80s Night at the Aquarium (Oct. 21, Māʻalaea)

The Maui Ocean Center presents an 80s-themed adult night “Sharks After Dark: 80s Night at the Aquarium” on Oct. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s a 21-and-older event.

This 1980s-themed event features live tunes by Keoki Ruiz and Ami Schorr. Themed attire is encouraged. There will be diver presentations in the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon exhibit showcasing hundreds of fish and five species of sharks and screenings of the “Humpbacks of Hawai’i” 3D film inside the Sphere Theater.

Venison meatballs, sushi rolls and more food will be available for purchase at Reef Café along with beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. At Maui Ocean Treasures, guests can purchase locally made products in addition to “Maui Strong” T-shirts and stickers benefitting Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Ocean Center.

